Allahabad: A Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, in connection with suspension of a Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam engineer.

The petition was filed challenging the judgement of the UP Public Services Tribunal in favour of assistant engineer D K Singh, against whom the Jal Nigam had initiated recovery proceedings for financial irregularities.

The court will hear the matter on March 6.