Arrest Threat Looms Large Over Azam Khan; SP Leader Avoids Rampur

Rampur: Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan faces arrest threat by the district police after a fresh FIR was lodged against him for grabbing land under Enemy Property and making it part of Jauhar University, of which he is the Chancellor,

Mr Khan, who would be in Rampur every weekend in the past during the Assembly or Parliament session, has not visited the city for the past one month, after FIRs were registered against him and his MLA son Abdullah Azam.

Superintendent of Police(SP) Dr Ajay Pal said here on Saturday that the arrest will be made only if there is a concrete evidence of any crime.

Though refusing to make any statement on the Khan matter, he said the case would tell the truth.

But sources clarified that the sections of the FIRs against Khan are enough for his arrest.

The local court and even the Allahabad High Court have till date, refused to intervene in the police action against Azam Khan, his son Abdullah and on the Mohammad Ali Jauhar university. The courts have not entertained the anticipatory bail moved by the Khan family so far.

On the other hand Enforcement Directorate(ED) too was investigating the cases against Azam Khan and his family and has registered an FIR against him.

The problem started for the Khan family after 26 farmers filed FIRs against Azam Khan that their land were illegally acquired during the previous Samajwadi Party regime by the leader for his Mohammad Ali Jahaur university.

The farmers have registered their cases under section 323,242,447,506 and 389 of the IPC against Azam Khan and his family members for grabbing their land between 2003 to 2005. Besides these cases, the local authorities have registered separate cases of theft of rare books from Madrasa Aliya which were recovered from the Mohammad Ali Jahaur university.

Now on Friday, the Rampur police has registered another case of grabbing under enemy property by Khan. UNI