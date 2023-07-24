    Menu
    Arrest Pak ex-PM Imran: Pak election commission tells Islamabad police

    July24/ 2023
    Islamabad: In a case involving disrespect of the top electoral body, the Election Commission of Pakistan ordered the Islamabad police to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday and bring him before it on Tuesday.

    After repeated failures to appear in court, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued an arrest warrant for Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

    Khan, 70, and former PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry were all charged with contempt of court by the ECP last year for allegedly making "intemperate" comments about the chief election commissioner and the electoral body.—Inputs from Agencies

