Arrest of Sisodia who heads most key depts puts Kejriwal govt in a spot, budget first challenge

New Delhi: Due to the CBI's arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Arvind Kejriwal administration may be on the verge of a crisis, as Sisodia is in charge of 18 of the government's 33 departments.

Sisodia's arrest follows that of Satyendar Jain, the former health minister of Delhi, in June of 2018. The Aam Aadmi Party credits both of them with leading the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health systems, which has helped the party gain and maintain support among voters.

Their absence leaves Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with no heavyweight lieutenant to assist him in putting his governance programme into action in Delhi.—Inputs from Agencies