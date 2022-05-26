Arrest Of 4 Khalistani Terrorists: MHA Hands Over Case To NIA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the case of arrest of four Khalistani terrorists in Karnal to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said here on Thursday.

The NIA registered a fresh case against the four terrorists and also named another terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda who is said to be hiding in Pakistan. On May 5, the Haryana Police arrested four Khalistani terrorists who have links with proscribed organisation Babbar Khalsa International. Arms and ammunition and explosives were recovered from their possession. These Punjab-based gangsters were arrested by the Haryana Police at a toll plaza in Haryana’s Karnal.

The four gangsters were reportedly on their way to Telangana to deliver the explosives and arms when they were arrested after inputs from the Intelligence Bureau and Punjab Police. One pistol, 30 cartridges, three IEDs weighing 2.5 kg each and Rs 1.3 lakh cash is was recovered from the vehicle that bore a Delhi registration number.—IANS