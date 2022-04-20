Arpita Khan Sharma's visit to Kamakhya Devi temple!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita keeps her micro-blogging handle quite update. The darling sister of the Khan brothers recently took to Twitter and posted some adorable pictures of her friends and family members. Arpita posted: �Just arrived into Guwahati,Kamakhya Devi @aaysharma @minimathur @Pooja__Shetty�. The family and friends are on board flight and headed towards the beautiful and most revered Kamakhya Devi temple in Assam. Arpita can be seen along with her hubby Aayush Sharma and mother Salma Khan. TV anchor cum actress Mini Mathur can also be seen accompanying the newly-wed couple in the picture.