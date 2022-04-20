Arpita Ghosh to focus on party work after RS resignation

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): A day after her surprise resignation from Rajya Sabha as an MP, the Trinamool Congress member Arpita Ghosh on Thursday said that she wants to concentrate on organisational work ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“I have taken this decision in June and have spoken to several senior leaders including Derek O’Brien. I think that taking part in organisational work before the 2024 Lok Sabha election is a bigger challenge than being an RS MP,” said Arpita.

Arpita also added that since she was a MP in the Lower House of parliament she knows what it is to work in the field.

“There is hardly anything to do in Rajya Sabha. I was in Lok Sabha earlier and I know how it feels to work for the people of your constituency,” added Arpita.

The TMC sources said that there were several complaints against Arpita for which the top officials of TMC had asked her to resign.

After she resigned on late Wednesday evening, there were speculations that the party was not happy with her and wanted her to step down.

“There were several complaints against Arpita, especially about her rough behavior and also that she didn’t work as Rajya Sabha MP. After receiving so many complaints the senior leadership had asked her to resign,” mentioned a source.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh is of the view that Arpita had to resign as the Trinamool Congress is trying to bring new faces in the party.

“In the recent past, Assam Congress’ Susmita Dev joined the TMC and the party nominated her name to the RS. To promote new faces Arpita was asked to resign but her party gave her a lot as she had enjoyed many positions there,” said Ghosh.

Slamming Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal transport minister Firhad Hakim said that the BJP chief has no ‘right’ to speak about the internal matters of the TMC.