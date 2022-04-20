Around 84000 students took Online Exam by PU on Day 1

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Around 84000 students of Undergraduate/Post Graduate/Other Professional Courses including USOL/Private have appeared today in the online examination conducted by Panjab University which commenced today. Exams for 78 papers were conducted on Day 1 of the Exams. The examinations are being conducted in 2 slabs of 9.30am-12.30 pm and 1.30pm-4.30 pm.

All the Colleges/Departments downloaded the question papers as per the scheduled time from PU Website and official email IDs provided to them. The question papers were further distributed to students through various electronic modes.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor remained connected with the Controller to take stock of the situation.

Dr. Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examination expressed his gratitude to all the Chairpersons/College Principals/Coordinators/ Supporting Staff for the successful commencement of the online exams. He further informed that many queries received were resolved by COE and his technical team. He further informed that around 2,86,812 students will be taking various exams being conducted by PU