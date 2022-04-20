Around 79,000 Candidates In Fray For UP Civic Polls

Lucknow: A total of around 79,000 candidates are in a fray for the three phase crucial civic polls in Uttar Pradesh slated to be held later this month.

While the nomination process for the first two phases have been completed where the polling is scheduled on November 22 and 26, the nomination process for the third and last phase ended on Monday late afternoon where poling would be held on November 29. The counting of votes for all the three phases would be held on December 1.

State election Commissioner S K Agarwal told UNI here that the nomination process was extremely peaceful and there was minimal violation of the election model code of conduct. He said that around 79,000 candidates are in the fray. The State election Commission has also requested for 60 companies of central forces to control law and order during the civic polls.

The elections would be held for 16 mayors posts and 1300 corporators of Nagar Nigams, 198 Nagar Palika Chairmen and 5261 wards in the Municipality and polling to 438 Nagar Panchayats and its 5434 wards.

Mr Agarwal said in the first phase there are a total of 26314 candidates for 230 local bodies including 56 contesting for the five Mayor seats of which 23 are female. While the highest 13 each were contesting for the Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Agra Mayor seats, the newly constituted Ayodhya Mayor seat has 9 contestants and Meerut the lowest of 8.

In the first phase there are 3856 candidates for the Nagar Nigam wards, 901 candidates for the Nagar Palika chairperson post and 1678 candidates for the post of Nagar Panchayat chairperson post. Besides there are 10642 candidates for the ward posts in Nagar Palika and 9181 candidates for the ward members posts in the Nagar panchayat.

In the second phase of polls there are 24674 candidates in the fray for 189 local bodies with 83 candidates for the six Mayor posts. The highest of 24 candidates are in the fray for the Allahabad mayor post followed by 19 in Lucknow, 13 each in Aligarh and Ghaziabad, 8 in Mathura and 6 in Varanasi. In the third phase there are around 28000 candidates for 233 local bodies. In the five Mayor seats Bareilly has the highest of 22 candidates followed by 20 in Jhansi, 15 in Moradabad,14 in Saharanpur and 11 in Ferozabad. However the number of candidates can decrease as today was the last date for withdrawals. UNI