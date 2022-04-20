Around 75 Kumbh Mela Special Trains, 5,500 Special Buses On Mauni Amavasya

Kumbh Nagar: More than 75 Kumbh Mela special trains and 5,500 buses would be running to deal with heavy commute on second Shahi bath and Mauni Amavasya on February 4.

Mela administration sources here on Thursday said that more than three crores devotes were expected to throng here at Sangam, the convergence of Ganga, Yamuna and methodical Sraswati, on Mauni Amawasya and second Shahi bath day that is on February 4. Railways and State transport service are all set to deal with the situation, they added.

Sources said that number of buses and special trains would be doubled on second Shahi bath than first one. Railways will introduce 75 Kumbh Mela special trains while Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be plying 5,500 buses, they said adding that numbers can increase if crowd increases. The number of pilgrims used to be highest on Mauni Amavasya which needs special arrangements to tackle such large crowd. About 2,000 special mela buses were running on first Shahi bath and Makar Sankranti while 15,000 special buses were introduced on Paush Purnima.

Sources said that apart from thses arrangements of railways and state transport corporation about 500 shuttle buses will be running on that day to ferry devotees to Sangam. Special security as well as navigation assistance arrangements will be done on that day, they added. Anil Kumar Diwedi, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Allahabad Division, here said that railway will focus on crowd management on railways stations also. He said that special security arrangements will be done to handle untoward situation. UNI