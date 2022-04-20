Around 66700 Students Took Online Even Semester Exam On Day 2

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Around 66700 students of Undergraduate/Post Graduate/Other Professional Courses including USOL/Private appeared on Day 2 of the ongoing even semester online examinations being conducted by Panjab University, informed Dr. Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examination, PU. Total of 49 exams were conducted on Day 2 of the Exams in 2 slabs of 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

COE informed that the exams went off smoothly without any issues.

COE informed that around 2.3 lakh students will be taking various even exams being conducted by PU over the span of 34 days.