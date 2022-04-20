Around 40 migrants die in sinking off Italy, survivors tell NGO

Rome: Around 40 migrants died when an inflatable boat carrying more than 100 people sank off the coast of Italy, Save the Children quoted survivors as saying on Tuesday. "They said there were 137 people aboard an inflatable boat that deflated or exploded -- it wasn`t clear -- and that some of them fell overboard. Some said `very many` died, others said `around 40`", Giovanna di Benedetto of Save the Children told AFP. AFP