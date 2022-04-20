Lucknow: In last 24 hours, 2,98,808 COVID tests have been conducted in Uttar Pradesh, informed state Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on May 25. "So, far 4,73,62,430 tests have been done in the state," Prasad added while addressing a virtual press conference. —ANI
States & UTs
Around 3 Lakh COVID Tests Conducted In UP In Last 24 Hours
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May5/ 2023