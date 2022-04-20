Around 200 Women Participants Pound Pavement For Noida Pinkathon

Noida: Over 200 women took part in the 2nd Edition of Pinkathon Noida on Sunday, organised with an aim to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle.

They were cheered by more than 200 supporters. The five km marathon started early in the morning from Noida Stadium and concluded at 0700 hrs. Women participants of different age groups using community running as a tool, kept running in a loop to spread the message of adopting fitness as a way of life. Pinkathon and its ambassadors have empowered and enabled thousands of women across India to bring positive change into their lives. By understanding that by prioritising a little bit of time for themselves every day, they can bring about change in physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

They can bring change in understanding the value they bring to their families and society, and respecting that value. They will be bringing change to the future of their families by inspiring by example. Bringing the concept of health into every aspect of their lives. Making physical, mental and emotional health the driving force of every decision. Over the few years, Ambassadors of Pinkathon have been relentless and unflagging in their efforts to spread this message and build this community from the ground up, in each and every household.

Each Ambassador is tasked with starting a running group especially for women, around their place of residence, and dedicating at least one hour per week to a meet up and run session. In the eight cities of Pinkathon, Ambassadors are doing their bit.

Bharti Sabharwal, Pinkathon Noida Ambassador said, 'I have been running for the last two years. Though I was inspired by Milind Soman who initiated Pinkathon to create awareness that every woman must take responsibility of their health and stay fit but every women who is part of Pinkathon inspires me more'.

Radhika Sinha, a participant said, 'It's a great event. I never miss a chance and this is my second time. It's a must-do for anyone who wants to stay healthy, fit and inspire others. It might look difficult in the beginning but actually, it's not. It keeps me going'.

On this one day each year, women and their families in more and more cities across India and the world will run together under the banner of Pinkathon. Pinkathon started out as a running event but is now a grassroots movement, with people across the country taking up the cause and spreading the message.

'Pinkathon is a movement today where we encourage women to take control of health. Looking at the participation, I can definitely say that more and more women are taking their health seriously,' Bharti said. Founded by fitness enthusiasts, model-actor Milind Soman, Pinkathon which was started in 2013 on the premise that women are the key to a healthier and fitter society. Since then, Pinkathon has gone strength to strength with its presence today in 12 countries, 85 cities and 200 locations. UNI