    Around 1,500 Nepalis Stranded In India Return Home Through India-Nepal Border

    April20/ 2022


    Champawat: Around 1,500 Nepali citizens stranded in India due to coronavirus induced lockdown returned to the Himalayan nation through India-Nepal border at Banbasa here on Monday.

    "Around 1,500 citizens of Nepal crossed the border today. They had come here from different parts of India," said Lokeshwar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Champawat. This comes days after hundreds of stranded Nepali migrant workers gathered in Champawat district to protest against the Nepal government.

    These migrant workers raised slogans against Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and urged the government of the neighbouring country to take them back. —ANI

