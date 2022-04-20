Around 1,000 FIRs Against Stubble Burning, UP CS To SC

New Delhi: Around 1,000 FIRs and a fine of around Rs 1 crore has been imposed against stubble burning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary on Monday informed Supreme Court. The top court had asked the state Chief Secretary in how many districts stubble burning takes place.

In reply, the official stated that stubble burning takes place in 30 districts, including eight districts in NCR. "Stubble burning has increased why should not be penalised you (Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary) and your machinery? We are not going to spare you now, everybody should know we are not going to sapper anyone of you," said Justice Arun Mishra of Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary for positive actions and not the coercive ones as satellite images show stubble burning in parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The top court has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a report on the adverse impact of factories running in Delhi on the environment. A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked CPCB to file details on the nature of factories operating in the capital. ANI