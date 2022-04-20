Around 1.5 Mn Power Employees, Engrs Go On Strike Against Privatisation

Lucknow: Around 1.5 million power sector employees and engineers across the country went on a strike on Wednesday against alleged 'anti people' and 'anti employee' privatisation policies of Central and State Governments besides demand for implementation of old pension scheme for all government employees.

Employees held protest meetings and demonstrations at all places. Hundreds of employees and engineers held protest meetings at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow and shouted slogans.

Strike call was given by National Co-ordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), a united platform of unions and federations of electricity employees and engineers of country.

The Power Sector employees are fighting against Central Government's move to pass the Electricity (Amendment) Bill as well as other privatisation policies of the Government, which are allegedly against the interests of common consumers and employees.

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey told mediapersons here that the strike by the power sector workers and engineers was evoking good response in most of the states. The maximum participation of employees and engineers was mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura, he claimed.

Mr Dubey said that most of the amendments proposed in the Electricity Act 2003 and National Tariff Policy are against the interests of the common consumers. The worst part is segregation of carriage & content with the introduction of supply licenses who will only meter and supply power to the consumer from the nearby pole or transformer.

State Discoms will only maintain the power distribution network and the private company will earn heavy profits without any investment from high-end consumers and the universal supply obligation of subsidised consumers will be left with the State Discoms, he said.

He said under the new tariff policy, the private company will charge the full cost of power with guaranteed profits from the consumers thus raising the bill of the consumers. Under this policy subsidy and cross-subsidy will be phased out in a period of three years. With the abolition of this cross-subsidy, the power will become costly for common consumers.

The proposed amendment seeks to bifurcate the distribution of electricity into carriage (the distribution infrastructure) and content (the sale of electricity to the consumer). It proposes that the Government lay down the wires that carry the electricity to the point of consumption, but private supply licensees compete over selling the electricity to consumers and make profits, that too without any investment. One of the supply licensees would be a Government company, presumably to cater to the less profitable sections of consumers, he said. He alleged the amendment Bill is anti-people, as the private sector would compete over larger and more profitable consumers while the smaller and poorer consumers would be left to languish. The proposal for installing smart meters is an exercise of a big scandal. Even today normal meters are working around the many developed countries without any problem.

The role of state regulatory commission will be reduced as they will be bound to follow national tariff policy as per new Amendment. As electricity is a concurrent subject therefore this is a direct attack on the rights of the States, he said.

He said employees would proceed to indefinite strike without notice in case the Government tried to issue an ordinance for privatisation.

Other main demands of power employees are integration of all power utilities in states like KSEB Ltd in Kerala & HPSEB Ltd in HP, implementation of old pension scheme for all employees recruited after unbundling of SEB's, regularisation of contractual workers, review of power purchase agreements having exorbitant rates in interest of common people. UNI