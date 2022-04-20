Arogya Mela should be organised at every PHC from Feb: Yogi

Lucknow, Dec 26 (UNI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed that 'Arogya Mela' should be organised at every Primary Health Centre (PHC) on Sunday from February 2020 . "Ensure the facility of examination and treatment of various diseases by expert doctors in the event which will continuously run for two years", the CM said.

He also directed officials to emphasis on making people aware on the prevention of diseases. "In this regard, concerned departments should prepare a booklet in a simple language," he further said.

In a review meeting of aspirational districts held here, the Chief Minister directed that every Anganwadi center be developed as a preschool. "If problem-related to land arises then the CDOs of the concerned district should solve the problem. "There are enough funds for this, and if needed borrow funds from District Mineral Foundation and Corporate Responsibility, and delay in this matter will not be tolerated," he said.

The Chief Minister said that children who will enroll in these schools will be of three years of age so sitting arrangements as well as modes of entertainment be made available too. "The DM should review the functioning of the schools every month, and CDO in 15 days," he said. He also directed to install solar panels in primary schools and Anganwadi centres. The Chief Minister directed to construct sports ground in every village.

The CM said there should be emphasis on drip and sprinkler irrigation system in aspirational districts in order to increase the income at minimum cost.

He said that there needs to be connection between the market demand and production and farmers should be motivated to use balanced fertilizer according to soil testing. He asked officials to take the help of local agricultural science centers in this work. "Develop Fatehpur as a district of organic farming and also create a lab for product authentication," the CM said.

Praising the good work done in aspirational districts, the Chief Minister said that among the best districts of the country, six are from Uttar Pradesh. "Our intention is to bring the rest of the districts in this and achieve No 1 position in the overall ranking," he further said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also informed Governor Anandi Ben Patel about the progress so far, and briefed her on future action plan. He said that irrigation projects pending for years are being completed by paying a lump sum amount. "The Bansagar project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. In the same financial year, the target is to irrigate 20 million additional land by completing projects like Saryu Canal", he said. A lot of good work has been done for water conservation under 'Khet Talab Yojana'. He said that pure drinking water will be made available to every household under 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' in a phased manner.

So far 92 thousand primary schools have been revamped under 'Kayakalp Yojana', the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion Governor Anandi Ben Patel said, "We hold No 2 position in the overall ranking of aspirational districts. I want UP to come at No 1 position and there should be huge gap between No 1 and No 2. For this we have to work as team,"

The Governor said that she will visit every aspirational district for two days from next month in order to check the progress of the work.

The Governor further said that before conducting the 'School Chalo Abhiyan', a village-to-village campaign should be run to find out how many children are of school age and also ensure their 100 per cent admission. "Complete the admission process six months before the commencement of the session. Similarly, also ensure that they should get copy-books, shoes-socks and sweaters in time," she added.

The Governor said that the quality of education depends only on the quality of the teacher. Therefore, the emphasis should be on the training of teachers. "Check the health status of children and women once a year. By creating self-help groups of women, make women self-reliant through schemes of financial inclusion," she said. The Governor also advised to set up a teacher colony for visiting teachers in remotely located schools.

The Governor said that pregnant women should be given assistance on time. The CDPOs and supervisors should be constantly active and it should be monitored also, she said.

UNI