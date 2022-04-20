Arnold Schwarzenegger loves selfies

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is a big fan of social media and he loves posing for selfies with his fans. When asked what his favourite social media platform is, Schwarzenegger said: "It depends what it is for, but Snapchat (photo-sharing app) has been one of the things that has been very good. Reddit (is a news website where registered community members can submit content, such as text posts or direct links) too. "After a screening of `Maggie`, we did a selfie line where people who thought they`d never take a picture with me can now take a selfie with me. I`m having a great time with social media. Some like it and some don`t. I happen to like it." The �Junior� star speaks to his children Patrick Schwarzenegger, who recently split from singer Miley Cyrus, via social media, and he is adamant that they are not embarrassed by his posts, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "No, the kids like it," Schwarzenegger said. The 67-year-old believes that his decision to embrace the new technology in the later stages of his life has inspired some of his older fans and colleagues to log on and start interacting with the world. "And a lot of people get encouraged by my age (to join social media). They know I`m not a genius when it comes to all this technology, and they say, `Well if he can do it and he uses it, maybe we should do it too`", he added. IANS