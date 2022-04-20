Army Well-Equipped To Repulse Enemy's Designs: Rawat

Varanasi: The forces are fully-prepared and well-equipped to respond to any kind of evil designs or misadventure that the enemies of the nation might attempt, declared Indian Army chief Gen Vipin Rawat here on Friday.

He pointed out that the Army has sufficient weaponry to counter any threat to the nation and weapons used by the army are being constantly upgraded and replenished.

While pointing out that the Kashmir problem cannot be solved overnight, Gen Rawat, who is in Varanasi to attend the 200th foundation anniversary of 9 Gorkha Rifles, said there was complete coordination among the various forces and as a result of a uniformed approach to counter militant threats, incidents of stone-throwing have been curtailed to a large extent. Efforts are being made to bring back normalcy to the troubled valley, he added.

Earlier in the morning today, Gen Rawat visited the Kashi Vishwanath shrine and offered prayers.

Hailing the achievements of 9 Gorkha Rifles (Gorkha Training Centre), the army chief said he was proud of participating in its 200th anniversary celebrations and added that the regiment's name will be "written in golden letters."

It may be recalled that 9 Gorkha Rifles was set up in 1817 in erstwhile Benaras, and its jawans and officers had fought for British Indian Army in the two World Wars. After Independence, 9 Gorkha Rifles played an important role in defending the country by setting unprecendented and exemplary achievements. UNI