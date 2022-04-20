Army Unit Comes To Rescue Of People Trapped In Landslide

Tehri / Lucknow: On 28 Jul 19, a civil Tempo carrying Kawariya's was hit by a landslide at Bagardhar (5-6 km from Narendranagar on Tehri road). The Dist Administration requested assistance from Army for rescue operations.

A Column of Three Officers and 43 Jawans of Army located at Narendranagar including Commanding Officer reached the site and in a joint operation, 11 Civilians including three in critical condition were evacuated to civil hospital by State Police.

The column from the unit swung into action to search and rescue one civilian who fell in a deep nallah, from the roof of the vehicle. Meanwhile a team of SDRF reached the site and joined the efforts. The civilian person was found dead approximately 70 metres below the accident site and the mortal remains were recovered by a joint team of Army, SDRF & Police. A total of eight civilian survived, while four Civilians succumbed to injuries.