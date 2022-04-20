Army sets up 100-bed Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With the Covid second wave sweeping though the state, the Indian Army on Saturday augmented the medical infrastructure of state administration by setting up a 100-bed Covid Care Centre at Ulsoor in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the army stated that with the increasing numbers of Covid-19 positive cases across Karnataka, state-run medical resources are being overstretched to meet the daily bed requirement.

"In this hour of need, the Indian Army has augmented the medical infrastructure of state administration by setting up a 100 bed Covid Care Centre in Ulsoor, Bengaluru," the statement by the Defence Ministry said.

The state administration took on the responsibility of provisioning medical staff and equipment while the Army shouldered with the administrative support for maintaining the high standards of the facility and ensuring best possible patient care.

This 100-bed Covid Care Centre will cater to mild symptomatic and asymptomatic Covid patients referred by BBMP after bed allotment, the statement stated.

The General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area handed over the facility to the state government. The facility was established for the needy inhabitants of "Namma Bengaluru" suffering from the deadly second wave of Corona.

--IANS