Jammu: Over 570 students belonging to remote areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir are provided quality schooling by the army to integrate the future generation in the state through education, an official said on Friday. "The Army Goodwill Public School has a total of 577 students studying from class 6th to class 12th, which include 64 students from Below Poverty Line (BPL) and are completely sponsored by the Army as part of its campaign, to integrate the future generation of the state through education," Jammu- based defence spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said. The school was started in 2007 and is run by the 25 Division of the army. It is a premier CBSE-affiliated educational institute in Rajouri district catering for quality education and needs of the children of the border areas, he said. The school has achieved excellent results in the academic year 2014-15, where nine students accorded a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 10 in class 10th board exams with 36 students scoring above 70 per cent marks in the examination, he said. "In co-curricular activities, the school has won almost all major events in Rajouri town including debate and quiz competitions and various other sports activities," Lt Col Mehta said. He said the school is equipped with the start-of-the-art infrastructure, including well-equipped computer, science laboratory and an indoor 10-meter air rifle range, which is one of a kind in the entire district and has also produced a national level shooting champion. "The school is much sought after in Rajouri and adjoining towns. It stands as an epitome of the Army's dedication towards betterment of local population through creating an environment of academic excellence," he said.