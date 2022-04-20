Army provides free tuition classes for poor students in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Taking a step forward, the Indian Army has been organizing free tuition classes for needy students in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Tuition classes for meritorious students of families below the poverty line have been started at Government Middle School at Tarzoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The classes are being conducted for the students of class 9th so as to bridge any capability gap in academic learning due to the COVID-19 lockdown period and prepare them for the future board exams.

A total of 50 students (30 girls and 20 boys) from nearby villages of Sopore attending the coaching classes. "We are thankful to the Indian Army for providing us free tuitions," a student, Nelofar Rashid said.

Five local teachers having vast experience in the field have been selected to teach all mandatory subjects including English, Social Science, Mathematics, Science, and Urdu.

"I am teaching Urdu here, with these free tuition facilities to students we got employment opportunities," said Hilal Ahmad.

During the course of the two months long coaching, fortnightly tests will be conducted to check the assimilation level and a final test will be conducted at the termination of the classes.

Free stationery items will also be provided to the students for the coaching classes. All COVID-19 precautions are being followed including daily temperature screening, provision of face masks, hand sanitizer, and regular fumigation of the classrooms. The initiative will be bridging the learning gap in the students having a weak financial background and propel them towards a brighter and promising future. Moreover, it will go a long way in strengthening the bond of mutual respect, friendship, and understanding between the Awaam and Jawan.

The aim of conducting tuition classes is to provide free education to needy children of the far-flung areas in order to create better future prospects for the students.

The novel initiative has been undertaken by Ningli Army Camp of Uplona Rashtriya Rifles Battalion under the aegis of Haiderbeg Sector Headquarters. (ANI)