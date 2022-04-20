Army pays tributes to its bravehearts

Srinagar: The Army on Sunday paid tributes to its bravehearts martyred in the line of duty during Pakistani firing at the LoC in north Kashmir, officials said.

In a solemn ceremony held at BB Cantt, Lt General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao, Gunner Subodh Ghosh, and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra on behalf of the proud and grateful nation.

The gallant soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice on November 13 when the Pakistan Army indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple Sectors of Kashmir.

Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and Gunner Subodh Ghosh of the Artillery Regiment were deployed in the Uri Sector while Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra of the Maratha Light Infantry were deployed in the Gurez Sector.

In the unprovoked artillery shelling by Pakistan army, these bravehearts received multiple splinter injuries. They were provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to nearest military medical facilities, but succumbed to their injuries.

Late Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, 38, belonged to Mhedhipara village in Futkibari Tehsil in Dhubri district, Assam. He had joined the Army in 2001 and is survived by his wife and son.

Late Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao hailed from Kotal village in Nagpur district, Maharashtra. The 28-year-old had joined the Army in 2011 and is survived by his parents.

Late Gunner Subodh Ghosh had joined the Army in 2017. The 22-year-old belonged to Raghunathpur vilalge in Tehatta Tehsil in Nadia district, West Bengal, and is survived by his wife and parents.

Late Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra hailed from Bahirewadi village in of jara Tehsil in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra. The 20-year-old had joined the Army in 2019 and is survived by his parents.

"The Chinar Corps also acknowledges the supreme sacrifice of Sub-Inspector Rakesh Doval of the Border Security Force during the ceasefire violation in Naugam Sector," the Army said.

The mortal remains of the bravehearts were taken to their native places, where they would be cremated with full military honours.

"In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with these bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," the Army said.

