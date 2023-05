Jammu: An army captain was injured overnight in an accidental explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police sources said Captain Saurav Kumar of 19 Kumaon regiment was injured on Tuesday evening when he was handling a grenade which went off accidentally.

The incident occurred in Balakote sector of the Line of Control (LoC). The injured was shifted to army hospital in Rajouri.

—IANS