Army Marches in Streets, Bangladesh under Strict Week-long Shutdown

























Kolkata (The Hawk): Following a dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases, the Government of Bangladesh has announced a strict nation-wide shutdown from Thursday. Alongside the civilian troops Police and Paramilitary force Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh government has imposed Army in all the district towns and some other identified areas.

All offices, shops and transport facilities will be closed during a week-long strict lockdown, except the garment factories.The citizens can't step out of their home except buying essential commodities and emergency purpose. Police is entrusted with the power of arresting anyone, coming out of home without a valid reason. The army has already started patrolling to monitor civil mobility during health emergency, under the operation COVID Shield Phase II.

Due to poor enforcement during lockdown and inadequate inoculation drive, highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 virus has left the state in a pathetic condition. The bordering districts with India are being strictly observed. The International border between India and Bangladesh remains sealed.





On Wednesday Bangladesh recorded over hundred covid deaths and nearly nine thousand new cases. Despite commitment, India couldn't send adequate quantity of AstraZeneca vaccines promised. Bangladesh is counting on China and US for the doses of Sinopharm vaccine and Moderna vaccines.































