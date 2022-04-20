    Menu
    Army Maps Found In Photocopy Shop In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

    April20/ 2022


    Bareilly: A bunch of maps related to the Army were found in a photocopy shop here, police said on Sunday, adding the shop owner has been taken into custody by military intelligence sleuths.

    "Two youngsters had yesterday (on Saturday) brought a bunch of maps (related to the Army) to the shop. They were heard saying that they would come later and take away the maps and the photocopies," a police official said.
    "It was during this time that a team of military intelligence sleuths came, and took away the bunch (of maps).
