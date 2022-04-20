Army Jawan From Uttarakhand's Haldwani Martyred In Kupwara

Haldwani (The Hawk): An army Jawan from Haldwani was martyred in Kupwara in Jammu and Kahsmir on Thursday night. Yamuna Prasad Paneru originally a resident of Padampur Meeedar of Okhalkanda Block, Nainital who was presently living in Gorapadao of Haldwani slipped in the snow in Kupwara while rescuing his team. He fell into a gorge and was martyred. The martyr had been inducted in the 6th Kumaon Regiment of the Indian army in 2001. He had been enrolled in BSc first year at that time. He was also a mountaineer and had climbed the Nanda Devi and Chhota Kedar. He had stayed in Darjeeling for some time to teach mountaineering skills









