Army Holds 'Idea And Innovation' Competition In Lucknow

Lucknow: Aiming to encourage officials and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) to exploit their creative potential, an "Idea and Innovation" competition was held at the Command Technology Centre of the Indian Army here on Tuesday.

A total of 36 innovations generated by the personnel of Central Command were displayed during the event, said a Defence spokesperson.

Lieutenant General JK Sharma, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Central Command, was the chief guest at the event. He was briefed first hand by the innovators along with the Service officers of Lucknow Station.

In addition, children from the schools in the station who were invited for the event demonstrated keen interest in the innovations. They gained first hand experience in application of science theories being taught in the school curriculum. The event assisted in identification of the pool of talent in the field with the objective of promoting an innovative spirit and creativity, officials said.

They added that the event also facilitated overcoming challenges related to critical equipment and weapons systems besides motivating the participants to evolve effort saving techniques, create new designs to fill existing voids and optimise software and applications.