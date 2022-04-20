Army foils infiltration bid on J&K LoC, kills 1 ultra

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed overnight when the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil Sector in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.

Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps said on its Twitter handle that suspicious movement was noticed near the fence on the LoC in Machil Sector during the intervening night of November 7 and 8.

"Contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists. One terrorist was killed. One AK-47 assault rifle and two bags were recovered. Operation is in progress," the Army statement said.

Senior intelligence and security force officials say the infiltration attempts are likely to increase before the mountain passes in J&K get closed by heavy winter snow after which chances of crossing into the Valley become minimal.

—IANS