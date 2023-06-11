Army exposes ISI's dangerous move to involve women, juveniles in terror network

Srinagar: Despite a fall in the use of traditional means of communication by terrorists in Kashmir valley, a top army commander has warned of a 'dangerous move' by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and chiefs of terror groups to enlist women and juveniles to carry weapons and messages. Lt. Gen. Amardeep Singh Aujla, the General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps in Srinagar (also known as Chinar Corps), echoed this sentiment, saying that the forces need to be cautious because those on the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) are busy plotting to disrupt the current calm. "Today's threat, as I see it, is involving women, girls and juveniles in carrying messages, drugs or, at times, weapons. So far, the army has detected some cases highlighting an emerging trend which in itself is a dangerous move that Pakistan's ISI and heads of 'tanzeems' (terror groups) have adopted. We, along with other agencies, are jointly working out on this," Lt Gen Aujla told PTI. When asked if this meant terrorist organisations had abandoned cellphone communication, the army official noted a significant drop in Techint (technical intelligence) signatures. Many of the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who facilitated their activities have also been nabbed. The chief army officer in the valley revealed that women, girls, and juveniles have been enlisted as a replacement to carry messages.

The army, with the help of the Union Territory administration, has initiated a number of initiatives as part of the deradicalization plan, including the 'Sahi Rasta' (right path) project, which has recently proven to be a game changer in the right earnest. "We have come a long way in ensuring peace and stability in Kashmir, but I will be naive to claim an early victory as we feel that every gain needs to be cemented before achieving lasting peace in the Union territory," he said. Without mentioning Pakistan by name, Lt. Gen. Aujla described the problem as the fact that Pakistan has not abandoned its goal and continues to sow discord on both sides of the Pir Panjal. The most recent attempt to sneak into the country through the Machil area in north Kashmir is proof of his flagrant indulgence. He emphasised that the Union Territory administration's security services were well prepared to counter any threats. "The propensity of infiltration along the Line of Control in Kashmir may have shown some decrease but there have been some attempts in South of Pir Panjal as well as neighbouring Punjab.

"We need to be cautious and not let our guard down at any cost. National security is our prime responsibility. We will leave no stone unturned to maintain it," he said. "We are cognisant of the likely threats from across and accordingly ensure to the best of our abilities that the current peace and normalcy achieved through collective efforts is not put at risk by inimical elements," he said. He claimed that the terrorists have "migrated out of the valley or have been lying low" due to the increasing pressure and actionable intelligence-based actions. The officer voiced alarm about the "invisible form of terrorism" and promised to strive towards eliminating it. The officer stated, "Giving an exact number of terrorists, either domestic or international, is difficult. However, my estimates indicate that the number of terrorists is definitely at its lowest since the past 33 years."—Inputs from Agencies