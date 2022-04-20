Army Enables Visit Of Farmers From Poonch (J&K) To Pantnagar & Haldwani

Dehradun / Lucknow: A group comprising of 20 young enterprising live stock bearers and farmers belonging to Gujjar and Bakkarwal communities from Poonch (J&K) was flagged off by Major General Sandeep Jain, General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Rajouri) on 01 Mar 20 from Palma, Rajouri district.

The group visited Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya at Palampur and textile mill at Ludhiana on 02 and 03 Mar 2020 before arriving at Pantnagar.

The aim of this tour is to provide exposure and raise awareness about Animal Husbandry, Farming and impart knowledge about the process of conversion of raw material into finished products by organising their visit to prominent agricultural universities at Palampur & Pantnagar and textile mill at Ludhiana.

At Pantnagar, the group members interacted with Vice Chancellor of GB Pant University and were shown the modern techniques/ tools of farming. A sightseeing tour was also organised for the 20 member farmers in the town of Haldwani and Pantnagar. The Army conducts such tours for the people from the remotest part of the country to provide them exposure to the development of the nation in other parts of the country and develop sense of belongingness and pride for the nation.