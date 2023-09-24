Army Day Parade 2024 to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

New Delhi: As part of the Indian Army’s decision to shift its annual Army Day Parade to different venues, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, will be the host for the event next year on January 15, Army officials said.



Traditionally, the Indian Army Day Parade was conducted at Delhi Cantonment every year but in line with the government’s endeavour to shift major events to different parts of the country, from last year onwards, it was decided to be held outside the National capital and Bengaluru was the first outside venue in January 2023.

“The forthcoming Army Day Parade, set for January 15, 2024, will be hosted in Lucknow. Post the Bengaluru event, the Indian Army has planned to ensure that each of its six operational commands gets a chance to host the parade. The idea is to conduct the event in selected venues within all the commands, on a rotational basis,” Army officials said.



The last event was conducted in the Southern Command area and the upcoming event will be conducted in Central Command, they said.



"This move aims to increase public engagement, foster national unity, and showcase the might and discipline of the Indian Army to diverse audiences across the country," the officials said.





"The rotation is not just about changing cities but about shifting the spotlight to various commands, each of which plays a unique and critical role in the nation's defence. This also offers a chance to highlight the distinct cultural and regional backdrops against which our army operates," as per officials.





Details about the logistical aspects of the parade in Lucknow, such as the parade route, participating units, and any special attractions are being worked out, as per officials.

—ANI