Army chief salutes supreme sacrifice of Army officers

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of Indian Army have saluted the supreme sacrifice of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Dy SP Humayun Muzamil Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who laid down their lives while fighting the terrorists in Anantnag, and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

A colonel, and major of the Indian Army and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed as an encounter raged between terrorists and security forces at Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

The Army salutes the valour and sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh, SM and Maj Aashish Dhonchak, SM of 19 RR Bn who laid down their lives in the line of duty and leading from the front in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, on Sep 13, while fighting terrorists in Operation Garol, Anantnag, the Indian Army said.

