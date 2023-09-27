    Menu
    Army Chief calls for embracing 'unity of effort' for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

    Nidhi Khurana
    September27/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Wednesday, Army Chief of Staff General Manoj Pande urged countries that share a commitment to addressing the complex security threats in the Indo-Pacific region to adopt the principle of "unity of effort" as their guiding philosophy.

    Speaking during the IPACC's final session, he emphasised the need for innovative thinking, adaptability, and cross-sector cooperation in order to meet the region's security concerns.

    The Indian military organised a two-day meeting to discuss how to maintain calm in the region. Over 30 countries were represented, including the heads of 15 armies.—Inputs from Agencies

