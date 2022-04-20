Army 'Gifted' Battle Tank To University, Claims Azam Khan

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan claimed on Wednesday that the Army has "gifted" a battle tank to his private university.

The former Samajwadi Party leader was booked for sedition earlier this year, for his alleged derogatory comments against the Army. After announcing the "gift", he used the opportunity to say that he has "cordial" relations with the Army.

Khan, the Chancellor and founder of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, said he has requested the Army to provide more sophisticated weaponry to his university so that the students can acquire knowledge of weapons used by the Army. The Army has not responded to queries on the matter yet. Khan hit out at his critics, saying they were indulging in a propaganda that he did not enjoy good relations with the Army.

"My relations with the Army are quite cordial and more weaponry has been requested from them," Khan said.