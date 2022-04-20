Army's Northern Command head reviews J&K border security

Jammu: Chief of the Indian Army's crucial Northern Command Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu on Wednesday reviewed the security situation along the line of Control with Pakistan in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.





The officer on his first visit to the border sector after taking over as the head of the strategically important Northern Command interacted with field commanders over the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, an army statement said.





Lt. Gen. Anbu assumed command on December 1.





Earlier this month, he also interacted with field commanders in Poonch and Rajouri districts to review the security situation.





The army guards the 740-km-long LoC in Jammu and Kashmir while the paramilitary Border Security Force guards the 210-km-long International Border with Pakistan in the state.





IANS