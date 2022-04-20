Army's Common Entrance Exam To Be Scheduled For May 31 Postponed

Lucknow: An Indian Army recruitment examination, scheduled for May 31, has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for the recruitment rally held at Fatehpur from 02-20 Feb 2020 for 13 districts was scheduled on 31 May 2020 at AMC Centre and College, Lucknow. Due to the prevailing situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, fresh modalities and instruction on the same will be issued subsequently on the improvement of the present situation," reads the notice.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 1,51,767 following an increase of 6,387 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. —ANI