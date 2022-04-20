Arms cache recovered at Mahore in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition in the Mahore area of Reasi district in Jammu, officials said.

Police in its continuous anti militancy operations in Mahore, on the basis of specific information, apprehended a person named Reyaz Ahmed. Police said that on sustained interrogation in presence of Executive Magistrate Mahore, he disclosed that he has hidden a cache of arms and ammunition in a hideout located between Makhidhar and upper Shikari ridge in Mahore.

"A joint search operation of Jammu Kashmir Police and the army was launched in the area and during search, UBGL/ MGL gren (2), Chinese grenade (1), No 36 gren (2), RPG Amn (1), Mor Bomb (3), Gun powder (2 Kg), Explosive (250gm), Insas rds (30), Sniper rds (20), AK 47 Rds (30) was recovered from the hideout," police said.

Police said it has been revealed that this consignment was sent by LeT commander Khobaib who is originally a resident of Doda district of J&K and now based in Pakistan. Khobaib has been continuously trying to send in money and arms in the Jammu region and has also been trying to revive terror activities in the Chenab valley by recruiting young boys for LeT.

This is the third big recovery within week in the area.

—IANS