Arms, ammunition seized in J&K's Poonch district

Srinagar: Security forces seized firearms and ammunition in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The seizure included four AK-47 assault rifles, four AK magazines and four grenades.

Police said that based on a specific input, a search operation was launched by police and the Army in general area of Kirni in Poonch district on Sunday night, during which the bag containing the arms and ammunition was found hidden under the boulders near the Line of Control.

"Initial investigation reveals that the consignment was to be smuggled into the Kashmir Valley to boost terror activities by Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit," police said.

–IANS