Arms Act Case: Salman to record statement today

New Delhi:�Salman Khan, whose legal trouble is not yet over, has left from his Mumbai residence to appear before Jodhpur courtto record his statement today in the Arms Act case. On March 3, the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Jodhpur district had set March 10 as the date for recording the statement. The incident took place 18 years ago near Jodhpur, while shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain.' The Arms Act case was registered after the weapons, allegedly used by the 50-year-old actor in a poaching case at Kankani village, where he had allegedly hunted down two black bucks on October 1 and 2, 1998, had their licences expired. The District and Session Court gave the order to record the statement after rejecting an application of the defence seeking recalling of a prosecution witness for his examination. Last year, in a major relief to the actor, the Jodhpur court had accepted his plea to produce four witnesses in the case. The Rajasthan High Court had ordered for the submission of files related to the sanction procedure for prosecution by district collector to the court.