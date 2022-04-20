Armenian PM Invites Modi To Visit His Country, Both Leaders Discuss Bilateral Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterpart from Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the High Level Segment of the 74th United Nations General Assembly

here.

While both sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction at their 'steady growth', Prime Minister Pashinyan invited Mr Modi to visit Armenia.

"The invitation was accepted with gratitude," an MEA statement said here.

Recalling the historical linkages going back to centuries between India and Armenia, both the Prime Ministers highly valued the goodwill existing between the peoples of the two countries which provides a solid basis for their bilateral cooperation.

Mr Modi thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for Armenia's consistent support for India's candidature for the permanent membership of an expanded UN Security Council.

Stressing on the need to considerably enhance the volume of bilateral trade and investment, Mr Modi expressed interest of Indian companies to explore opportunities in IT, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, tourism and other sectors of Armenia.

Mr Modi sought Armenia's support for concluding an expeditious trading arrangement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union ( EaEU) of which Armenia is a member.

India and the EaEu are set to start negotiations in this regard soon.

Prime Minister offered to strengthen India's development partnership with Armenia as per interest and needs of Armenia.

A large number of Armenian candidates benefit from training programmes conducted by India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

Mr Pashinyan briefed Prime Minister Modi on the new initiatives of openness of his government and in that context invited Indian investments in Armenia, the release said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also met his counterpart from New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.