ARMED MEN SHOOT PAK TRANSGENDER MULTIPLE TIMES FOR REFUSING SEX

A transgender was shot multiple times in Pakistan for allegedly resisting sexual advances by a group of armed men who barged into her house. The transgender was at her home when three armed persons barged in and started making sexual advances towards her which she resisted, police said. The attackers managed to escape from the scene. The victim has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is said to be in a critical condition, police was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune. The incident took place on Monday in the country's northwestern Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa province. The shooting incident sparked unrest among the transgender community which took to the streets to condemn the murder attempt and criticised the police for not providing them security, the report said. A case has been registered against the three accused men, police said. The attack comes weeks after a transgender activist succumbed to her injuries after being shot multiple times in Peshawar and denied treatment at the hospital.