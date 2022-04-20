Armed Masked Miscreants Looted Gold, Ornaments Worth Rs 8 Cr From Bank

Kolkata: Four armed masked miscreants today looted gold and jewelleries worth Rs 8 crore from Manappuram's branch at Baranagar in northern part of the city, the CID investigating the crime said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that around 25/30 kilos of gold and valuable ornaments have been looted by four armed miscreants.

The crime happened around 1040 hours in the private bank, located in busy Dunlop market, when four miscreants with helmet on head and face covered arrived on motorcycle brandishing weapons and entered into the gold loan bank and

held the manger on gun point. Two other workers, a lady employee and the guard were present during the looting of the bank.

Eyewitnesses said the looters carried three bagful of valuable ornaments from the private bank.

The CID detained two - the guard and the lady worker - for questioning.

UNI