Armed Criminals Gangrape Four Women; Kill Man Near Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: Four women were allegedly gangraped and a male member of their family was shot dead by a group of armed criminals off the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Gautambudh Nagar early this morning. Talking to news channels, victims said at around 0100 hrs, eight members of her family were going to Bulandshahr from Jewar when they were waylaid by a gang of armed robbers. They robbed them of their cash and valuables, including mobile phones and then dragged them to a nearby field where they were allegedly raped at gunpoint. The victims said when one of the male members tried to resist, he was shot dead. Last year also, a woman and her minor daughter were gangraped after a group of highway robbers had waylaid their family. UNI