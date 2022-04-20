Arjun shares glimpse of dessert made by Malaika amid lockdown

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a photograph of him relishing on a dessert made by his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora amid lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a boomerang of the Easter cake, which he cryptically captioned it as "Her" with a heart emoji.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become a lot more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

The film also stars Arjun''s "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.

--IANS