ARIIA 2020 Rankings: SRM Secures Second Position

Kattankulathur (The Hawk): SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur (formerly known as SRM University) has found a podium finish in Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020.

The ranking was announced virtually by Vice President, Mr. M. Venkaiah Naidu, and SRMIST has secured second place in the Private or Self-Financed universities category. A total of 674 institutions took part in the rankings and SRMIST managed to secure the podium finish this year too.

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of HRD, implemented by AICTE and Ministry's Innovation Cell, Government of India to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities in India on indicators related to Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty.

The major parameters on which ARIIA is based are Programs and Activities on IPR, Innovation, Start-up and Entrepreneurship, Pre-Incubation & Incubation Infrastructure & Facilities to Support I&E, Annual Budget Spent on Promoting and Supporting I&E Activities, Courses on Innovation, IPR and Entrepreneurship Development, Intellectual Property (IP), Technology Transfer and Commercialization, Successful Innovation and Start-ups & Funding Innovation & start-ups.

SRMIST is one of the top-ranking universities in India with over 52,000 students and more than 3200 faculty across all the campuses. It offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Engineering, Management, Medicine and Health Sciences, Hotel Management, Science and Humanities, Agricultural Sciences and a School of Law. Apart from much recent ARIIA ranking, SRMIST is accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with "A++" the highest grade and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has placed it under the category "I" and also under section 12 (b) which entitles government funding for research. Placing SRMIST in the top league among QS ranked institutions in India, QS has awarded a 5-star rating in Teaching, Employability, and Inclusiveness with an overall rating of 4-star. SRMIST is a QS I-GAUGE Diamond rated institution. Further, at the Kattankulathur campus, Five engineering programs have been accredited by ABET, USA (www.abet.org), and another four Engineering programs by IET, UK. It has more than 1000 international students from 64 countries studying in various programs.

SRMIST is spread over three campuses in and around Chennai (Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani) and one in NCR, Delhi (Modinagar). In addition to the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, the SRM group has established state private universities at Haryana, Sikkim and AP-Amaravati.