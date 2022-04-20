Arihant Décor Industries And Himalayan Retreat India ILP Proposals To Be Cleared Within A Week: CS

Dehradun: Under the headship of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar, a meeting of the State Authorised Committee for the Single Window System was held today. During the meeting, the proposals of the Arihant Décor Industries and Himalayan Retreat India ILP were tabled before the State Authorised Committee. Chief Secretary issued strict instructions that both the proposals should be granted approval within a week's time. He told the officials that on matters of the capital investment, no laxity would be tolerated. During the meeting, it was informed in the meeting that Arihant Décor Industries want to set up an industry in Bhagwanpur, Haridwar, at a cost of Rs 115 crores. This would provide direct employment to 97 people. Likewise, Himalayan Retreat India ILP want to set up a five star hotel in Dehradun, at a cost of Rs 129 crores, which will provide employment to 461 persons. Besides other officers, Principal Secretary, Industries, Manisha Pawar was present in the meeting.