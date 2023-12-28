Ariana Grande to launch new album in 2024

Grammy winner Ariana Grande gears up for a musical revelation in 2024, teasing her seventh studio album and a star-studded role in the awaited 'Wicked' film adaptation.

Los Angeles: American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has announced that she will be coming out with her new album in 2024.

The two-time Grammy award winner shared the news of her first full-length album since 2020 on her Instagram page.



"See you next year," wrote Grande, 30, alongside images and videos from a music studio and in front of a mixing board.

The singer also included a video in which a person remarks that it is “almost the last day of this album”. To this, Grande replies, “I’m so tired. But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons."



It will be her seventh studio album and first since Positions, which came out in 2020. Her previous albums were -- Yours Truly(2013), My Everything(2014), Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).



In 2024, Grande will also feature in the film adaptation of renowned musical Wicked, co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

—PTI